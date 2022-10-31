Equity For All Job Fair to be held in South Loop on Tuesday

Equity For All Job Fair set for Tuesday in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A job fair on Tuesday in the South Loop is trying to help people most in need of equal employment opportunities.

Ada S. McKinley Community Services is hosting the Equity For All Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1863 S. Wabash Av.

People with disabilities, people of color, veterans, and recent high school and college graduates are invited.

There will be all kinds of opportunities in the corporate, social service, informational technology, and construction industries.

You can also get help with your resume on-site.

For more information, contact Allison Simmerman at 312-326-1229 or email: ASimmerman@adasmckinley.org.

Among the employers in attendance will be:

Allied Universal Securities

Aramark

AutonomyWorks

Benchmark

Chicago Urban League

EDDR

First Student

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Hilton Chicago

IDHS-DRS

JP Morgan Chase

Kennedy-King College

Morgan Services Inc.

Roosevelt University

RUSH University Medical Center

Starbucks

Walmart Community Academy