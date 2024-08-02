Environmental Protection Agency issues fuel waivers in Illinois, other Midwest states after refinery shutdown

EPA issues waivers to reduce fuel prices after refinery outage

CHICAGO (CBS) — The federal government is working to help fuel shortage issues in Illinois and across the Midwest after gas supplies were impacted by the shutdown of a refinery in joliet.

The Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to a fuel waiver for Illinois. Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

The idea is this would boost fuel supply and lower gas prices across the Midwest.

Exxon Mobil shut down its refinery in Joliet this summer after severe weather hit the area. Hurricanes and tornadoes typically disrupt the fuel network in late summer and early fall.

The waiver suspends federal anti-smog rules that require selling less evasive but more expensive gasoline in the summer. Gas prices have surged across the region because of the outage.

According to AAA, gas is at $4.55 in Chicago and $4.30 in the suburbs on average. In northwest Indiana, it's sitting at $3.97 a gallon.

The waiver will be active through Aug. 20.

Experts say you can anticipate seeing gas drop in the coming days.