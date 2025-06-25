Graduation day for Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court

Wednesday was graduation day for a group of young people who are getting a second chance in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

They once were charged with non-violent felonies, but their hard work has paid off, and their records are about to be cleared through the Restorative Justice Community Courts system in Cook County.

"This organization, this program, and these people in this room nurtured you," said Rodney Carr, first assistant at the Cook County Public Defender's office.

More than a dozen people are leaving their past behind and have a new beginning, thanks to the help of the Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court.

"The program been a lot of help keeping me on the right track, even though I already was, but it brought more out of me a little bit," said graduate William Thomas.

Last summer, Thomas was arrested for carrying a gun without a concealed carry permit. He said he didn't know he needed one.

"I now understand that owning a firearm carries great responsibility," he said.

Thomas shared his story at the graduation ceremony on Wednesday. His mother, Stephanie, said she was moved to tears.

"He gets it, and that's what made me cry, that letter he had to write. I didn't know he had wrote that. Baby, to hear it, coming from him, he took accountability," she said.

Nineteen young adults graduated from the Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court on Wednesday.

Cook County Judge Donna Cooper said, out of the 19 graduates, 17 of them had been facing gun charges. She said they all had valid Firearm Owner's Identification cards, but didn't have a concealed carry license.

"We put them through the gun course so that they know how to carry a gun; how it's supposed to be carried according to this law, the statute; and that they need a conceal carry license," Cooper said.

The program has been around for five years and in several locations.

Xavier Smith said he's been in the program for the past three years.

"To the younger generation, all I'll say is this: karma is real. What you do in the streets, it will eventually come up to you," he said.

The program has four locations in Avondale, Englewood, North Lawndale, and Sauk Village. Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans wants to expand the program to three other locations.