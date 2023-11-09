Chicago grads get a second chance at North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's graduation day in North Lawndale for a group of young people who are getting a second chance.

They once faced felony convictions - but their hard work has paid off - and their records are about to be cleared.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows what the restorative justice community court is all about.



"Here's a program."

Not every graduation needs pomp and circumstance to make a graduate feel proud.

"Oh, I feel good. I ain't going to lie."

McKyle Roache and this class of 2023 earned a fresh start.

"Everybody here to see us do better."

Graduation is the culmination of the North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court.

"I just want to thank everybody for not only giving me a second chance but not treating me like a criminal. I really appreciate the staff, my caseworker," said a recent graduate.

The court is a first of its kind in Illinois and one of four in Cook County.

"(The) only time I felt nervous here was probably my first day coming," said graduate McKyle Roache.

It's an alternative process for 18 to 26-year-olds charged with non-violent felonies or misdemeanors.

"Start a new start. You feel me?"

Roache was arrested for illegally carrying a loaded gun. But after 10 months in the program that includes group conversations about repairing harm, he and fellow grads will have charges dropped and records cleared.

"There's a brighter sky here for all of you, and I know you realize it."

Judge Patricia Spratt hopes to see the process replicated across the state.

"Once they do that and they see how successful it is, we might shift paradigms and go into restorative processes entirely," Spratt said.

This is the fourth graduation since the court opened in 2017. There are 48 graduates this year alone. There's still a little pomp and plenty of pride.

"Thank you all for coming."