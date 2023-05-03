Watch CBS News
Local News

Church burglarized three times in Englewood, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking information after a church was burglarized three times in the Englewood neighborhood.

The burglaries happened between the months of March and May during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Police say an unknown suspect gained entry to the church, located in the 6900 block of South Stewart Avenue, through the rear door or side window and took property from within.  

Incident times:

  • March 16-20, 2023, between 12 a.m. - 8 a.m.   
  • March 25-28, 2023, between 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.  
  • April 22-May 2, 2023, between 12 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.