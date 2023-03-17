Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance video captured the chaotic moments two people stumbled into a South Side beauty store in desperate need of help – after being injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to an employee who came to their aid.

As Chicago Police look into the motive of the drive-by shooting, we are learning that clerk at the store the victims ran into helped out tremendously. She tended to the gunshot wounds and clamed the victims' fears – and it was all caught on tape.

Ms. Turner got quite the scare while on the job at a beauty supply store in Englewood.

"Stuff like this can happen anytime - you know, broad daylight," Ms. Turner said.

Video shows Ms. Turner walking to the front door of her beauty shop to catch some fresh air. Just as she got to the door, a white Jeep pulled in – and within seconds, three people stumbled out and rushed inside the store.

"I was like, oh my God – you know, somebody shot at the truck," Ms. Turner said.

The white Jeep was riddled with bullets. The 28-year-old man driving and the 33-year-old woman in the passenger seat were hit multiple times. A third person was uninjured.

As the injured man walked in, his blood-stained shirt was visible on video.

"Him coming in like: 'Excuse me! Help me! We got shot! Can somebody call the ambulance and police for us?'" Ms. Turner said. "So I hurry up and got the phone."

She called 911. The video shows her on the phone – but while talking to the 911 dispatcher, she was told to render aid.

"I was letting her know he was bleeding a lot on the side, so she told me to get towels," Ms. Turner said. "So I got two of the towels to compress to his shoulder and back and stuff like that – and just kept hold on to it until ambulance got here for him."

Another angle shows the woman who was shot fall to the ground in pain.

"She kept holding her hand – she had been shot in the arm," Ms. Turner said.

Yet Ms. Turner kept her attention on the man – encouraging him the whole time.

"He kept saying that, 'I'm feeling numb, I'm going to die,' and all that, and I was telling him, 'No you're not!'" she said.

Chicago Police said someone opened fire on the trio inside the SUV on Marquette Road near Morgan Street at 12:54 p.m.

The driver managed to drive a few blocks before shopping at Ms. Turner's job on 63rd Street near Ashland Avenue.

"You could tell they were hysterical," she said. "It seemed like to me like this was their first time ever being in something like that."

Looking at the number of shots fired, Ms. Turner was amazed that everyone survived – thanks in part to her own willingness to help.

"I just do my best to try to do what I can to help a person, or something like that, because I would want somebody to do the same for me," she said.

Chicago Police said both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were reported in good condition. No one was in custody late Thursday, and Area 1 detectives are investigating.