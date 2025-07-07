Energy policy changes in "big, beautiful bill" will affect consumers, climate, experts say

Major changes are coming to federal clean energy policy — and those changes not only could affect the climate, but could also mean higher energy bills for the consumer.

The changes all came as part of the Trump administration's "big, beautiful bill."

Anyone who has been on the fence about solar energy still has some time to take advantage before the cuts are official at the end of the year. But once the cuts are official, experts say everyone will be impacted — as solar cuts mean higher bills.

"Really, really dramatic impacts with these cuts," said Chelsea Biggs of the Illinois Environmental Council.

In Illinois, the League of Conservation Voters is estimating that homeowners will pay $168 more in energy bills a year — with a 21% increase in commercial and industrial energy bills.

But Biggs said this won't just cost consumers.

"These cuts are terrible for our climate," said Biggs. "They're terrible for our economy."

Between now and 2030, the cuts are estimated to add another 7 billion tons of emissions to the atmosphere. So what about Illinois' goal of total clean energy by 2050?

"It's going to slow us down," said Biggs. "As a state, we need to reassess our plan."

"While this is a gut punch to solar power, but it's not a knockout punch," added Jim Chilsen of the Citizens Utility Board. "Illinois has very strong solar energy policy."

The Residential Clean Energy Credit helps consumers recoup up to 30% of the costs of energy-saving projects, like installing rooftop solar. The Big Beautiful Bill Act eliminated the credit.

"This is going to lead to higher power bills across the country including Illinois," Chilsen said.

But Chilsen said the Citizens Utility Board is currently hearing from people who think this means they've lost their chance to benefit from the Residential Clean Energy credit — and that is not the case just yet.

"That tax credit goes away on Dec. 31, 2025," he said. "So if you're interested in solar, you want to explore solar for your household, you should move now."

Experts are estimating a loss of up to 50,000 jobs related to clean energy just in Illinois connected to the federal clean energy policy changes.