Landmarks Illinois to announce list of most endangered historical places

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll find out which historic places are most at-risk of becoming a thing of the past.

Landmarks Illinois will announce its list Thursday at noon.

Previous lists included architecturally significant spaces like the Shop Building at Altgeld Gardens and the Klas Restaurant in Cicero.

The buildings on the list are threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, development, and even demolition.

It's meant to call attention to the issue and work on a plan to preserve our history.