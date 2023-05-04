Watch CBS News
Local News

Landmarks Illinois to announce list of most endangered historical places

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Landmarks Illinois releasing list of endangered historical places
Landmarks Illinois releasing list of endangered historical places 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll find out which historic places are most at-risk of becoming a thing of the past.

Landmarks Illinois will announce its list Thursday at noon.

Previous lists included architecturally significant spaces like the Shop Building at Altgeld Gardens and the Klas Restaurant in Cicero.

The buildings on the list are threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, development, and even demolition.

It's meant to call attention to the issue and work on a plan to preserve our history.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.