After a Chicago area liquor store owners is shot and killed, a community mourns The owner of a liquor store in south suburban Glenwood was shot and killed Monday evening, and a person of interest is in custody, police said. At 6:45 p.m., there was an altercation between the owner of Emporium Liquors, at 339 E. Glenwood Lansing Rd. in Glenwood, and a gunman, Glenwood police said. The gunman fired at least one shot and killed the owner, police said. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Naveen Singh.