Man charged with killing 74-year-old grandfather "in cold blood" in Auburn Gresham

A Chicago man accused of shooting and killing his 74-year-old grandfather last week in Auburn Gresham had previously raised concerns from his family about his mental health, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Elijah Winsley, 20, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of his grandfather, Fred Winsley Jr.

In seeking to have Elijah Winsley detained while he awaits trial, prosecutors argued he killed his grandfather "in cold blood for no apparent reason," according to Cook County court records.

Cook County prosecutors said, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Fred Winsley Jr. was sitting in a rolling office chair in the living room of his home in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street, when his grandson walked up and shot him in the chest.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Other family members who were home at the time said they did not hear any argument or struggle before Elijah Winsley shot his grandfather, according to prosecutors.

Investigators later found a total of seven shell casings at the scene of the shooting. One of the bullets went through a living room window, and struck two vehicles parked across the street in the parking lot of Cook Elementary school, which was placed on lockdown after the shooting, prosecutors said..

The younger Winsley fled the home after shooting his grandfather, and a family friend who has known him for several years later got a Facetime call from him and saw he was at the intersection of 113th and Hermosa around 4 p.m., according to prosecutors.

That friend then went to meet Elijah Winsley, who later turned himself in at the 6th District police station, prosecutors said.

Elijah's mother later told officers she had called police before regarding her son's mental health. Prosecutors said, on April 6, police responded to a disturbance at the home, and spoke with Elijah's mother, who told them she was concerned about his mental health, but indicated there had been no formal diagnosis. She told police that Elijah had a gun, but she had not seen it, and she believed he had killed the family's two cats.

At a hearing on Tuesday, a judge ordered Elijah held in jail while he awaits trial.