Man charged with shooting, killing 74-year-old family member in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A man was expected in court Monday on charges that he shot and killed a family member last week in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said Elijah Winsley, 20, shot and killed a 74-year-old man at a home in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street at 1:29 p.m. Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Fred Winsley Jr., 74.

The younger Winsley was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Friday in the 7800 block of South Halsted Street, police said. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Monday.

It was not clear how the defendant and the victim were related.