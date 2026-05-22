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74-year-old man shot and killed in Auburn Gresham

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A 74-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 1:30 p.m., the victim was inside a home in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street, when he was shot twice.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened across the street from Cook Elementary School, and an SUV in the parking lot appeared to have a bullet hole in the driver's side window. Investigators could be seen examining the vehicle, which had been cordoned off with yellow police tape.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

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