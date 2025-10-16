Elgin police officer placed on leave for social media post about immigration enforcement

An Elgin police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a social media post about immigration enforcement.

The officer is now the subject of an internal investigation.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley released a statement saying she was made aware of a "post regarding immigration matters attributed to the personal account of Officer Jason Lentz."

Lalley did not elaborate on what was in Lentz's post, but said he has been placed on leave amid an internal investigation.

"As emotions and concerns may be high for some regarding this matter, I want to reassure the community that our commitment to you remains steadfast—to serve and protect everyone's rights, to ensure a safe community, and remain committed to the highest standards of professionalism," Lalley wrote. "I want to state unequivocally that the department remains dedicated to our core values and mission that include working with our community to continue to build lasting and meaningful relationships that are based in respect, understanding, accountability, and trust. These values have not, and will not, change."