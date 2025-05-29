Watch CBS News
Elgin, Illinois man charged with possessing, sharing child pornography released after 1st court hearing

Sara Tenenbaum
A man from Elgin, Illinois is charged over a dozen counts of possessing and sharing child pornography, the Kane County State's Attorney said.

Simone Agresti has been charged with eight counts of dissemination of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies, prosecutors said.

The state's attorney's office said Agresti was arrested after a joint investigation between the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit and Elgin police. They did not say what circumstances led to the investigation and arrest.

Agresti appeared in court Wednesday and was released under pretrial supervision, prosecutors said. The state has filed a petition for him to be held in custody until trial, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 13. 

