Elderly woman killed, 4 injured in McHenry Co. crash amid "whiteout conditions"

An elderly woman was killed and four other people were injured in a McHenry County car crash near Marengo, Illinois, Sunday amid "whiteout conditions."

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said shortly before 930 a.m. Sunday morning, their deputies along with Marengo police and emergency responders from multiple north suburbs were called to a head-on crash on Illinois Route 176 east of North Union Road.

The sheriff's office said a 2007 Kia Sportage driven by a 40-year-old Marengo man driving east and a 2016 Mazda CX-5 driven by a 64-year-old Crystal Lake man driving west on Route 176 collided head-on.

The driver of the Mazda and his passenger, a 64-year-old woman, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley, Illinois in critical condition, police said. An 89-year-old passenger in the Mazda from Woodbury, Minnesota was also taken to Northwestern Huntley where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia refused treatment at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old passenger in the Kia was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Crystal Lake in good condition.

A 37-year-old Marengo man was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, but it was not immediately clear if he was a passenger in either of the vehicles.

An investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office is ongoing.