5 hurt, 3 critically after crash during "Whiteout conditions" in McHenry County

Five people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning in Marengo, Illinois.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. along Route 176, about half a mile east of the intersection of North Union Road and Route 176.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and Union Fire Protection District responded to the scene for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officials learned that a bystander performed CPR on one of the individuals involved.

Road conditions were covered in snow, with whiteout conditions present, fire officials said.

Due to the number and severity of injuries, the call was upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System for additional ambulances. A medical helicopter was requested but was unable to respond due to weather conditions.

Five people were taken to local hospitals— three with critical injuries, one in serious condition, and one with minor injuries. It's unclear if any children was involved in the crash.

Ambulances from Crystal Lake, Harvard, Huntley, and Woodstock responded to the scene, while Nunda Rural Fire Protection District provided station coverage for Marengo with an ambulance during the incident.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.