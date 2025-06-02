Pedestrian hit by car on Eisenhower Expressway

A pedestrian was hit on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park on Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was hit by a car in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Pulaski Road around 11 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries, state police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes reopened around 4:35 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It is unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. Illinois State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.