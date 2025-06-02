Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit by car on Eisenhower Expressway

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A pedestrian was hit on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park on Sunday night. 

Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was hit by a car in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Pulaski Road around 11 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries, state police said. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

All lanes reopened around 4:35 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It is unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. Illinois State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

