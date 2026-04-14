2 Chicago men charged in fatal Oak Forest shooting of Alsip man

Two Chicago men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of an Alsip man in southwest suburban Oak Forest over the weekend.

Edward Bass, 32, and Khalil Powell, 30, have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Latrell Williams.

According to the charges, Bass shot Williams several times with a semiautomatic handgun at the intersection of 167th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Powell is accused of driving the getaway vehicle as he and Bass fled the scene of the shooting.

Bass was arrested on Saturday and Powell was on Sunday, according to Cook County court records. Both men were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.