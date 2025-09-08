Man charged with string of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Chicago

A man has been charged with robbing several 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint across Chicago in August and September.

Eduardo Carmona, 19, has been charged with five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also was cited for carrying a weapon on the CTA, possession of a laser sight, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Eduardo Carmona Chicago Police Department

Chicago police said the Armed Robbery Task Force began investigating a string of robberies after Carmona tried to rob a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Jefferson Park and robbed $200 in cash from another 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Bucktown on the same day on Aug. 19.

Detectives determined the same suspect also was responsible for three other armed robberies at 7-Elevens in Montclare on Aug. 26, when he stole $293 in cash and two bottles of alcohol; in West Beverly on Aug. 31, when he stole $60 in cash; and in Rogers Park on Sept. 2, when he stole $1,000 in cash.

After determining Carmona used public transportation, detectives were able to track him on Sept 4, on the same day he robbed a 7-Eleven in Albany Park, stealing $100 in cash.. Police later tracked him to Bronzeville, where they took him into custody on board a CTA bus.

Police recovered a handgun with a laser sight and an extended magazine, along with cash from the robbery.

Police said investigators also determined Carmona was responsible for an armed robbery in a nearby suburb, although they did not immediately provide details.

At his first court appearance on Sunday, a judge ordered him held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Wednesday.