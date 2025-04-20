Watch CBS News
Rainy at times for Easter Sunday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Rainy Easter Sunday for Chicago area
Two rounds of rain for this Easter Sunday. The first wave of rain develops throughout the morning and ends by early afternoon, cloudy and cool in the 50s. 

sunday-future-cast-apr-20.png
More rain and possible storms move in by late night and end early Monday morning.

sunday-forecast-panels-apr-20.png
It's turning windy and mild for the school and work week. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 MPH. The wind eventually relaxes by night as clouds depart. Tuesday is sunny in the middle 60s but cooler near the lake. 

Warming up Wednesday and Thursday in the 70s with a small shower chance. Temperatures remain mild in the 60s through the end of the week. 

next-ten-days-apr-20.png
Forecast at a glance

EASTER SUNDAY: Breezy and wet, high of 52.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and possible thunder, low of 41.

TOMORROW: Showers early and becoming windy, high of 58.

7-day-apr-20.png
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

