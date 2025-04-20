Rainy at times for Easter Sunday in Chicago

Two rounds of rain for this Easter Sunday. The first wave of rain develops throughout the morning and ends by early afternoon, cloudy and cool in the 50s.

More rain and possible storms move in by late night and end early Monday morning.

It's turning windy and mild for the school and work week. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 MPH. The wind eventually relaxes by night as clouds depart. Tuesday is sunny in the middle 60s but cooler near the lake.

Warming up Wednesday and Thursday in the 70s with a small shower chance. Temperatures remain mild in the 60s through the end of the week.

Forecast at a glance

EASTER SUNDAY: Breezy and wet, high of 52.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and possible thunder, low of 41.

TOMORROW: Showers early and becoming windy, high of 58.

