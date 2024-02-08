Early voting in Lake County starts Thursday; Next week for Chicago

Early voting in Lake County now available

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- Voters in Lake County can start casting their ballots Thursday ahead of the Illinois primary in March.

Registered voters need to go to the Lake County Courthouse on 18 N. County St. in Waukegan. The lobby is open for voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 1.

Beginning on March 4, county-wide early voting starts at 11 locations. Lake County residents can vote at any of those sites.

Voters in Chicago have to wait one more week to start early voting.

Two sites in the Loop open next Thursday at 9 a.m. at 191 N. Clark and 69 W. Washington.

Early voting in all 50 wards begins on Monday, March 4 - the same day early voting will be available for all Cook County residents.