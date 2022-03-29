Early-morning gunfire two days in a row leaves Bridgeport neighbors alarmed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bullets flew this past weekend in the middle of a street in the Bridgeport community, while a man was taking his dog out only feet away.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, the early-morning racket of gunfire along West 33rd Street was captured on camera. And more shots were fired steps away a day later.

The man's wife, Tina, said her neighborhood is full of families, and she is hoping the violence will stop.

Tina, her husband, and their dog got an up-close view of the shots fired early Sunday morning. We are only using Tina's first name, because she is afraid of retaliation.

Tina's Ring doorbell camera captured her husband walking their dog, Billie, when two people got out of a pickup truck. At least one of them fired a gun multiple times just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, hitting a Nissan, but no one was injured.

"My kids popped out of bed instantly and came running to the door, so it woke up everyone in the house," Tina said.

The video shows as the dog reacts, jumping nearly as high as the gate. Tina said her husband has lost much his hearing due to cancer.

"And he was shocked," she said. "He said: 'Honestly, I just thought a car was getting towed. I was just getting ready to go for a walk.'"

The next day, there were more gunshots - but a block over.

Tina's surveillance camera in the backyard recorded several guns going off.

Officers from the Chicago Police Deering (9th) District responded again.

Three parked cars were damaged by bullets, but again, no one was injured.

"It was exactly 3:26, because we both looked at the clock in our room - and then I had neighbors messaging me that there were probably about another 15 shots that we heard in the distance," Tina said.

The city's data show there haven't been any shootings in which people were struck Bridgeport this year, but the neighborhood has had 28 cases of violence. That includes nine robberies, seven carjackings, seven aggravated assaults, four aggravated battery cases, and one criminal sexual assault.

"This doesn't happen very often, and then look, the next day we're all woken up again to the same thing," Tina said.

Tina tells us she's been in contact with her new alderwoman, Nicole Lee (11th), about these recent shootings.

No arrests have been made in either case.