Chicago Landmarks Commission denies demolition permit for E2 nightclub building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Commission on Chicago Landmarks on Thursday cast a final vote to deny an application to demolish the building at the center of the E2 nightclub tragedy, which left 21 people dead and 50 others injured in a 2003 stampede.

At its meeting on Thursday, the commission approved a hearing officer's findings that the long-vacant building that once housed the infamous nightclub should not be torn down, because of its historic importance to the Motor Row District in the South Loop.

The two-story building, located at 2347 S. Michigan Ave., is more than 110 years old. In June, the owner was asked either to demolish it or make it safe.

The owner hoped to create a 21-story building for seniors on the site, so he sought to have it torn down, but in August, the commission voted to block a demolition permit, and later scheduled a public hearing for last month, before making its final decision on Thursday.

The tragedy at E2 had no bearing on the panel's decision to deny a demolition permit for the site, as the commission instead focused on the fact the building originally was a Fiat dealership when it was first built in 1910, making it a key part of the historic Motor Row District.

An hours-long hearing last month on the building owner's building permit request got heated and emotional at times inside City Hall, as attorneys for both the building's owner and the city made their case, following months of back and forth.

Many people want to see the site transformed into a permanent memorial for the victims of the nightclub stampede.

At last month's public hearing on the building owner's request for a demolition permit, Laneisha Crawford spoke through tears about her mother, Demetricta Cardwell, who was killed that night.

"If you don't demolish it, try to put something else good there, because we deserve something that will remember our families," she said.

At that same meeting, the building's most recent owner said his plans to tear it down and redevelop the site would include a memorial to the 21 victims who died there in 2003.

"We've been promising these surviving families, who are wonderful people, because I've gotten to know them very well, and they're hurting every day. Nobody should be forced to look at where you lost a loved one every day; see their place that they perished. Shame on us," building owner Randy Shifrin said last month.

Before a final vote on the demolition permit on Thursday, Howard Ray, whose brother was killed in the stampede, talked about what he wanted.

"The current E2 family proposals include a community benefit agreement, a memorial, and historical landmark designation. We believe these proposals align with the Chicago broader commitment to acknowledging its complex history, and honoring its diverse community," he said.

On Feb. 17, 2003, a security guard sprayed pepper spray to break up a fight inside E2 – causing a panic in the crowded club. The crowd rushed to the front exit, but because the doors opened inwards, patrons couldn't get out because of the weight of the crowd pressing out against the doors.

It took 40 minutes for first responders to help the trampled and asphyxiated. By then, it was too late. Twenty-one people died and dozens more were injured.

At the time, the club was far over capacity at the time and had been ignoring a judge's order to close its second floor because of a building code violation.

The nightclub has been vacant ever since.