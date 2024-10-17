Panel hears emotional debate on future of former E2 nightclub, site of deadly 2003 stampede

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The building at the center of the E2 nightclub tragedy is back in the spotlight. More than 20 years after 21 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a stampede, the building's owner and the city have been battling it out over plans to demolish the building.

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks on Thursday heard a public hearing on the fate of the building, after the panel earlier this year made a preliminary ruling denying a permit to tear the building down.

The tragedy at E2 had no bearing on the panel's decision to deny a demolition permit for the site, as the commission instead focused on the fact the building originally was a Fiat dealership when it was first built in 1910, making it a key part of the historic Motor Row District.

"There would be an adverse effect if the Motor Row District were to lose this building," one city official said at Thursday's hearing.

An hours-long hearing on the building owner's building permit request got heated and emotional at times inside City Hall, as attorneys for both the building's owner and the city made their case, following months of back and forth.

The most recent owner of the building at 2437 S. Michigan Av. bought the site in 2021, with plans of making it a 21-story development for seniors. That project also would memorialize the 21 victims who died there in one of the city's deadliest tragedies in February 2023.

"We've been promising these surviving families, who are wonderful people, because I've gotten to know them very well, and they're hurting every day. Nobody should be forced to look at where you lost a loved one every day; see their place that they perished. Shame on us," building owner Randy Shifrin said.

On Feb. 17, 2003, a security guard sprayed pepper spray to break up a fight inside E2 – causing a panic in the crowded club. The crowd rushed to the front exit, but because the doors opened inwards, patrons couldn't get out because of the weight of the crowd pressing out against the doors.

It took 40 minutes for first responders to help the trampled and asphyxiated. By then, it was too late. Twenty-one people died and dozens more were injured.

At the time, the club was far over capacity at the time and had been ignoring a judge's order to close its second floor because of a building code violation.

The nightclub has been vacant ever since.

The two-story building, located at 2347 S. Michigan Ave. in the Motor Row District toward the southern edge of the South Loop, is more than 110 years old. In June, the owner was asked either to demolish it or make it safe.

Many people want to see the site transformed into a permanent memorial for the victims of the nightclub stampede.

Howard Ray's brother, Deshand, was one of the victims of the E2 stampede. Howard said he was at Thursday's hearing to speak on behalf of all the victims' families who couldn't be there.

"Our goal is simple. We do not want the memories of our loved ones to be erased. So we're proposing meeting with the city and ownership," he said.

Laneisha Crawford spoke through tears about her mother, Demetricta Cardwell, who was also killed that night.

"If you don't demolish it, try to put something else good there, because we deserve something that will remember our families," she said.

In the meantime, the building's owner earlier this year offered the building up to the city to house migrants for just $1 a year.

The city declined his offer, and he was hit with violations from building inspectors, followed by a lawsuit from the city for not demolishing the building within 15 days of notice.

The owner – now out thousands of dollars after trying to comply with the demolition order – is facing pushback from the landmark commission, which is seeking to preserve the building.

"The Department of Planning and Development opposes the wrecking permit, because the demolition of this building would be contradictory to all the relevant standards and guidelines," said Chicago Chief Assistant Corporation Counsel Ellen McLaughlin.

"All we're asking for is equity and fairness. If we're jumping through the hoops, or if the city has an inter-governmental fight, then resolve that fight before they come the applicant," said E2's attorney, former Ald. Howard Brookins.

The landmark commission plans to vote on its final recommendation on the demolition request on Nov. 4. That decision will still have to go before Chicago City Council before it is final.