Man, woman shot while driving on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street Beach Wednesday night.

At 9:19 p.m., the 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were driving north on the Drive near the Oak Street curve in a sport-utility vehicle, when a light-colored sedan pulled up next to the and someone inside shot them both.

The man was shot in the head and was left in critical condition, while the woman was shot in the left calf and was reported in fair condition. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The shooters fled the scene, police said. No one was in custody late Wednesday.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

The northbound lanes on the Drive remained closed north of Chicago Avenue as of 10 p.m.