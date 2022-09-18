Chicago Weather Alert: Dry and sunny to start, potential strong to severe storms by evening

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be in alert mode today for the threat of severe weather later this evening and tonight.  

We start the day with some scattered showers in the early morning before 9 a.m. Much of the day will be dry and partly sunny. After a few showers during the day, thunderstorms arrive after 5 p.m. These storms have the potential to be strong or severe, especially to the south of the city.  (See Graphic) Strong winds and large hail are the main risks. There is also the potential for heavy downpours.

It's all done by Monday morning. Some sunshine and a high of 81.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s by mid-week. Really summerlike. Fall arrives Thursday evening and the temps are in the low 70s with a drop to the mid-60s for Friday and Saturday.

Stats

Normal High- 75

Yesterday- 85

Today- 83

Sunrise- 6:35am

Forecast

Today- Chance of showers early, then partly sunny. Storms this evening could be strong or severe. Warm with a high of 83.

Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, 67.

Monday- Sunny and 81.

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 6:33 AM

