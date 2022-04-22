Drivers prepare for third gas giveaway hosted by Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just hours away from another gas giveaway across Chicagoland.

For the third time, businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving drivers the chance to get free gas at more than a dozen locations.

CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei reported from a station in Oak Park that's participating in this weekend's event.

We've seen traffic jams become an issue at past gas giveaways, so there are some changes being made for tomorrow's event, including traffic control and Chicago Police that will be on-site to help direct drivers.

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is at it again with his now third gas giveaway.

This week, he's giving folks closer to the city a better chance at driving off with free gas. While they were originally on the list for tomorrow...locations in Tinley Park and Broadview along with two other suburbs are no longer a part of the giveaway.

Drivers like Derrick Jones at the Shell station in Oak Park say these giveaways are crucial right now.

"It's really rough out here right now, gas prices have been rocketing up so it's a great idea to help people out," he said.

Jones is filling up ahead of his shift at work tomorrow morning, he says even though he won't be getting a chance at some free gas, he's happy others in his community will be.

Asal: Is it hurting your pockets at all?

Derrick: Oh Yeah! Very much so, you see how much I put in there so very much hurting my pockets along with everyone else's."

Drivers are not allowed to line up early -- also no gas containers are allowed giving people a fair chance at winning free gas with each station expecting up to 400 cars.

The gas giveaway starts at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and will last at least 4-5 hours until the $1 million worth of gas has exhausted.