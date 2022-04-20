Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson announce locations for third gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, millionaire philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson revealed the locations for his third giveaway. This is Wilson's first giveaway since announcing his candidacy for mayor.

Similar to previous events, the giveaway will start at 7 a.m. Saturday providing residents with up to $50 bucks in gas until the $1 million is exhausted.

Below is the list of locations:

Chicago Locations:

· Super Save: 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

· Citgo: 1345 N. Pulaski

· Super Save: 6659 S. Halsted

· Super Save: 11100 S. State Street

· Mobil:2801 S. Pulaski Rd.

· Mobil: 603 S. Independence Blvd.

· BP: 7600 S. South Chicago

· The ROUX: 7051 S. Western

· BP: 101 N. Western Ave.

· Clark: 1952 W. Garfield

· Amoco:7201 N. Clark St.

· Marathon: 340 Sacramento Blvd.

· Shell: 5230 S. Western

· Golo: 1958 W. 47th St.

· BP: 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.

· Amoco: 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Suburban Locations

· Mobil: 1950 Green Bay Road – Evanston, IL

· Super Save: 101 W. Madison – Maywood, IL

· Falcon: 18280 Crawford -- Country Club Hills, IL

· BP: 667 E. Sibley – Dolton, IL

· BP: 5149 W. 79th Street – Burbank, IL

· BP:16701 Oak Park Ave – Tinley Park, IL

· Shell: 4804 Butterfield Rd – Hillside, IL

· Citgo: 11900 S. Marshfield Ave. – Calumet Park, IL

· Mobil: 5800 E. Cermak Rd. – Cicero, IL

· Phillips: 9340 Irving Park Rd. – Schiller Park, IL

· BP: 450 S. Cicero – University Park, IL

· Shell: 5630 St. Charles – Berkely, IL

· Shell: 6129 W. North Ave. – Oak Park, IL

· Sav A Stop: 300 E. North Ave – Northlake IL

Wilson urges people to not line up overnight for the giveaway.

The announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's gas card program advanced following a 15-12 vote by the budget Committee -- which would provide 50,000 prepaid $150 gas cards, and 100,000 transit cards.