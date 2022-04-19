Watch CBS News

Driver shot before crashing car into bus stop in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A driver was shot before crashing his car into a bus stop in Lawndale overnight. 

Police said a 38-year-old man was driving eastbound, in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 12:48 a.m., when someone in a white vehicle started shooting. 

The man was shot in the chest and bicep and continued driving until the car struck a bus stop. 

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

