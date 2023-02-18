Chicago shooting: Driver shot after crash in Little Italy
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot following a crash in the city's Little Italy neighborhood Friday night.
Chicago police said around 11:37 p.m., the victim, 23, was involved in a traffic crash with a red minivan and followed it eastbound before coming to a stop at a red light, in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road.
Both the victim and the driver of the minivan exited their vehicles and started arguing. The minivan's driver produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene, police said.
The victim was shot in the chest, back of the neck, and right calf. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Area three detectives are investigating.
