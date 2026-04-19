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Driver killed in fiery crash in Archer Heights, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A driver was killed after a fiery crash on the city's Southwest Side Saturday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, only described as a male, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it hit a Honda Pilot, driven by a 67-year-old man, entering traffic on Pulaski Road.

The Jeep driver then lost control before hitting a tree and a fence. The vehicle then caught fire, police said.

The driver died at the scene. Police said no other injuries were reported.

The crash is being investigated by Area 1 detectives.

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