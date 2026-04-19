Driver killed in fiery crash in Archer Heights, police say

A driver was killed after a fiery crash on the city's Southwest Side Saturday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, only described as a male, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it hit a Honda Pilot, driven by a 67-year-old man, entering traffic on Pulaski Road.

The Jeep driver then lost control before hitting a tree and a fence. The vehicle then caught fire, police said.

The driver died at the scene. Police said no other injuries were reported.

The crash is being investigated by Area 1 detectives.