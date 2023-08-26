Driver killed in crash involving semi-truck in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a crash involving a semi-truck in Elk Grove Village Friday evening.

Police and Fire crews responded to the intersection of Devon Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard around 5:51 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving a White 2000 Freightliner truck tractor-semi-trailer combination and a Black 2007 Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner refused treatment.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No citations or arrests were made at the scene.

Devon Avenue was closed in both directions between Busse Road and Elmhurst Road until around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department Traffic Unit with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team.