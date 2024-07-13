Watch CBS News
Driver killed, 11-year-old boy critically hurt after crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed, and an 11-year-old boy was hurt following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a male, whose age was not released, was driving in the southbound lanes when he lost control of the vehicle after a tire blew out and struck a tree.

The driver suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he died a short time later.

An 11-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body and was also taken to U of C in critical condition.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

