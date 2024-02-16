Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed after crashing into rear of semi trailer in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing into the back of a semi-trailer on Route 53 in Joliet Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash with injuries just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 53 north of West Sharp.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a Western Star 4900 semi-tractor with a trailer, driven by a 62-year-old resident of Manitoba, Canada, was stopped in the curb lane of southbound Route 53. A Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 23-year-old Indiana man, was heading southbound when it crashed into the rear of the semi's trailer.

According to Joliet police, It is believed that the semi truck's hazard lights were activated and that the semi's driver had come to a complete stop in the lane of traffic to check his GPS, before the crash. The driver was not hurt.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the crash. The driver of the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity and cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The roadway was closed while a reconstruction of the crash was performed. The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 2:26 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.