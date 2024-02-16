Driver killed after crashing into rear of semi trailer in Chicago suburb

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing into the back of a semi-trailer on Route 53 in Joliet Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash with injuries just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 53 north of West Sharp.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a Western Star 4900 semi-tractor with a trailer, driven by a 62-year-old resident of Manitoba, Canada, was stopped in the curb lane of southbound Route 53. A Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 23-year-old Indiana man, was heading southbound when it crashed into the rear of the semi's trailer.

According to Joliet police, It is believed that the semi truck's hazard lights were activated and that the semi's driver had come to a complete stop in the lane of traffic to check his GPS, before the crash. The driver was not hurt.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the crash. The driver of the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity and cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The roadway was closed while a reconstruction of the crash was performed. The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.