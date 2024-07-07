Driver fleeing police killed, 8 others hurt in Lake County crash

At least 7 hurt in high speed crash in Newport

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — A man driving a stolen car was killed after crashing into an SUV, injuring multiple people while fleeing from police Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 173 and Kilbourne Road in unincorporated Zion for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, two vehicles were found with major damage.

Preliminary reports indicated the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Wisconsin, was driving a stolen Lexus GS400 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Pleasant Prairie Police Department located the vehicle and attempted a stop.

The driver, instead fled at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The officer pursued the driver and used a tire deflating device in the area of Kilbourne Road and Russell Road near Russell. The driver continued at a high rate of speed with a deflated tire.

The officer ended the pursuit in the area of Kilbourne Road and Hickory Road in unincorporated Zion. The Lexus driver continued driving, disregarding a red light at Kilbourne Road and Route 173, and entered the intersection, colliding with a GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Lexus was in the collision killed. He was the only occupant inside the car, authorities said.

In the Yukon, a 51-year-old front-seat passenger of Waukegan was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver, a 30-year-old man, rear passengers: a 20-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, two girls, 11 and 8, all from Waukegan, and a 15-year-old girl of Montgomery, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the injured were transported to area hospitals.

An autopsy on the driver of the Lexus is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office. His name is withheld pending notification of family.

Authorities said the driver of the Lexus had a revoked driver's license, an active arrest warrant out of Lake County for possessing methamphetamine, and was the suspect in several area burglaries.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.