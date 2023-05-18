Watch CBS News
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to deliver commencement address at Chicago State University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago State University will host its 370th graduation this morning.

The commencement speaker will be Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Dr. Ezike is the former director of the Illinois Department of Health.

She led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ezike currently is the president and CEO of Sinai Chicago - a private health system.

