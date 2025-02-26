Dozens rally against closings of Acero charter schools, report of ICE agent near a school

The Chicago Teachers Union said a father was arrested by immigration agents Wednesday morning as he was dropping off his kids at a charter school in the Gage Park neighborhood.

A community member sent a video showing the moments Acero Schools said an adult was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, on Wednesday morning outside Acero's Jovita Idár Elementary, 5050 S. Homan Ave.

It was a scene top-of-mind for the dozens who showed up to a prayer vigil Wednesday night.

Earlier at the same vigil, parents, teachers, and elected officials raised concerns about the possibility of three Acero schools closing after this school year.

The Acero Schools charter network is managed by a private company, but funded and overseen by Chicago Public Schools leaders. There has been a lot of back-and-forth over the last year on how many Acero schools will close this year, if any.

There is a chance the three schools could close in a resolution before the Chicago Board of Education on Thursday, which would affect thousands of students. If the resolution is passed, the three schools affected would be Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz K-12, 7416 N. Ridge Blvd.; Octavio Paz, 2651 W. 23rd St.; and Sandra Cisneros, 2744 W. Pershing Rd.

"The recent letter from the office of innovation and incubation announcing that only four of the schools were going to be saved, not five, has shattered a sense of security," said Acero teacher Ileana Castro.

"I am asking and imploring the BOE to take the opportunity tomorrow to not only vote down this ridiculous amendment, but also teach our students a much more valuable lesson — that they are important, and they do matter," said Acero teacher Ethan Bulak.

The Chicago Public Schools sent a statement that read:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has been in ongoing conversations and good faith negotiations with Acero to find a resolution that best serves families and students. The District has also been working diligently in conjunction with the current Chicago Board of Education to review various scenarios for Acero that would be viable and compliant with the law. A joint analysis between the District and Acero of the funding needs for the campuses revealed that CPS would not legally be able to fund Acero at the level needed to maintain all campuses, considering enrollment loss and the significant need for facility investments at the campuses. Where financially and legally possible, the District continues working to keep as many of the Acero campuses open as possible. CPS remains committed to supporting students, families and staff in finding a path forward and communicating all options to those impacted by potential Acero closures."

But for families at the vigil, they said after the apparent arrest Wednesday morning, their community has a lot on their minds.

CBS News Chicago reached out to ICE to confirm of their agents were at Jovita Idár Elementary on Wednesday. There was no response.

The Chicago Board of Education meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.