Parents, students rally to keep 7 Acero charter schools open in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fired up parents and teachers rallied and packed a gymnasium Wednesday night—with the message, "Save our schools."

At issue is the plan by the charter school group Acero to close seven of its schools. Activists say the plan is placing thousands of kids in limbo.

The sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday night were no impediment for the group as they rallied.

"These school closings don't work," said Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates, "and we have an expectation that the Board of Education the Mayor of Chicago, and the CEO Pedro Martinez hear our students, their families, our workers and their families—and keep these schools open."

The students, parents, and teachers who rallied Wednesday night took their concerns directly to the Acero charter school board.

"We are going to demand they keep our schools open," a woman said at the rally, "and if Acero refuses, then CPS has to do something."

Once inside, the group demanded an explanation as to how the Acero board—and specifically Acero Chief Executive Officer Richard Rodriguez—came to the decision to close the schools.

"Richard Rodriguez doesn't care about the 2,000 students," one woman said at the rally.

"These schools are more than walls and classrooms and dollar signs," another woman said. "They are a foundation of hope and opportunity."

Back in October, Acero notified parents that nearly 2,000 mostly Hispanic students would need to find a new school for the 2025-2026 school year—a move that brought out those who rallied Wednesday night.

Acero said it would close the following schools—Bartolomé de las Casas, 1641 W. 16th St.; Sandra Cisneros, 2744 W. Pershing Rd.; Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz K-12, 7416 N. Ridge Blvd.; Carlos Fuentes, 2345 W. Barry Ave.; Octavio Paz, 2651 W. 23rd St.; Esmeralda Santiago, 2510 W. Cortez St.; and Rufino Tamayo, 5135 S. California Ave.

"Prove to us, the Acero community, and the city of Chicago that you can be trusted," a woman said.

Acero told parents the closure of the seven schools was the financial decision. Yet since announcing the closures, the charter school operator has not talked publicly—not even to CPS, the oversight district.

Published reports show the charter school operator has more than $40 million in surplus, leaving many to say the closures are not even necessary.

"Those seven schools serve as community and safety nets to vulnerable children. Today, children and immigrant children are being threatened for deportation and exploitation and injustice," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th). "You have a responsibility to work with us, to save our schools. No less than that is acceptable.

The Acero board decided to adjourn the meeting early because parents and students were constantly speaking. The protesting group ultimately want Acero's board to go to CPS and explain the decision to shut down the seven schools—something to which parents say they do not yet have an answer.