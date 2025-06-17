Watch CBS News
Local News

Downers Grove South teacher facing 52 more charges for sexually assaulting, grooming student

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Downers Grove South teacher facing 52 more charges for sexually assaulting, grooming student
Downers Grove South teacher facing 52 more charges for sexually assaulting, grooming student 00:32

A Downers Grove South High School teacher previously charged with sexually assaulting her 15-year-old student is now facing 52 more charges related to that boy.

Christina Formella, 30, was charged with criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in March after the teenager and his mother reported alleged "inappropriate sexual conduct."

She was granted pre-trial release but was banned from entering Downers Grove South High School, where she was both a teacher and soccer coach, and is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Tuesday the DuPage County State's Attorney announced 52 additional charges involving alleged previously unknown sexual abuse and assault of the same student.

Formella is now facing 20 counts of criminal sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, six counts of indecent solicitation of a child and six counts of grooming, all felonies.

Prosecutors said an interview with the victim in April led to the disclosure of more alleged sexual abuse by Formella. Prosecutors say the abuse began in January 2023 and continued through August and September of 2024. Formella allegedly sent multiple texts grooming the boy, and allegedly said she and the victim had engaged in sexual activity approximately 50 times both at the school and at her home.

Prosecutors say the majority of the sexual abuse took place at the school.

Formella appeared in court Tuesday morning on the new charges and was once again granted pre-trial release. She is due back in court on Aug. 4. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.