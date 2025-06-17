Downers Grove South teacher facing 52 more charges for sexually assaulting, grooming student

A Downers Grove South High School teacher previously charged with sexually assaulting her 15-year-old student is now facing 52 more charges related to that boy.

Christina Formella, 30, was charged with criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in March after the teenager and his mother reported alleged "inappropriate sexual conduct."

She was granted pre-trial release but was banned from entering Downers Grove South High School, where she was both a teacher and soccer coach, and is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Tuesday the DuPage County State's Attorney announced 52 additional charges involving alleged previously unknown sexual abuse and assault of the same student.

Formella is now facing 20 counts of criminal sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, six counts of indecent solicitation of a child and six counts of grooming, all felonies.

Prosecutors said an interview with the victim in April led to the disclosure of more alleged sexual abuse by Formella. Prosecutors say the abuse began in January 2023 and continued through August and September of 2024. Formella allegedly sent multiple texts grooming the boy, and allegedly said she and the victim had engaged in sexual activity approximately 50 times both at the school and at her home.

Prosecutors say the majority of the sexual abuse took place at the school.

Formella appeared in court Tuesday morning on the new charges and was once again granted pre-trial release. She is due back in court on Aug. 4.