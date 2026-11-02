Dolton village officials ask residents to contact Amazon, FAA about delivery drone concerns

With Amazon using drones to deliver packages in Chicago's south suburbs, Dolton village officials have begun telling residents to contact Amazon or the Federal Aviation Administration with concerns.

CBS News Chicago first reported last month on the drone deliveries from the Markham fulfillment center. Amazon Prime Air drones are officially delivering packages across the south suburbs to neighborhoods within their reach from the center, with each drone said to be able to deliver up to 7.5 miles away.

According to Amazon, there are 21 drones at the Markham center, and they aren't impacting jobs, but instead handle small deliveries while drivers continue delivering all other packages.

However, the drones are unpopular for other reasons. People have been complaining about how noisy they are, and there have been questions about who is piloting them.

Amazon said the drone cameras are used to navigate, and no one monitors a live feed.