Amazon Prime Air drones now making deliveries in south suburbs, causing mixed reactions from residents

Amazon drones are now delivering packages in Chicago's south suburbs.

People who've seen them are expressing mixed reactions.

Amazon Prime Air drones are officially delivering packages across the south suburbs to neighborhoods within their reach from the Amazon fulfillment center in Markham. Each one is said to be able to deliver up to 7.5 miles away.

The magic number for each drone is five. They're 5.5 feet tall and 5 feet wide and can carry packages up to 5 pounds.

According to Amazon spokesperson Caitlin Tully, the response to the delivery service has been positive.

"Prime Air's ultra-fast drone delivery is safe, reliable, and the customer response has been overwhelmingly positive. Available in locations around the country, Prime Air delivers a wide selection of essential products at everyday low prices, including diapers, baby formula, over-the-counter medications, medical supplies, pet food, and more. Our drones are fully electric and produce zero exhaust emissions. Each new site also creates skilled local jobs with great health and other benefits from day one," she said.

According to Amazon, there are 21 drones at the Markham center and they aren't impacting jobs, but instead handle small deliveries while drivers continue delivering all other packages.

Concerns still remain, as pointed out by those who shared cell phone video with CBS News Chicago from a Homewood neighborhood delivery — they're loud.

"It was decently noisy!"

It's the first thing that stood out to Julian Gomez when he saw one for the first time on Tuesday.

"I was wondering who was piloting the drones?" he said.

These aren't the first delivery drones to fly.

Since this time last year, there have been reports of drones crashing, dropping packages in pools, along with general noise and nuisance complaints.

"Sounds like a beehive coming right outside our house," said Texas resident Scott Bratcher.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts lawmakers sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration expressing concerns about Amazon's proposed plans there, saying in part, "Local elected officials have sent letters calling for a pause on Amazon's drone operations pending further review of concerns including noise and safety."

Amazon drone complaint Page of

People in the south suburbs have expressed both noise and privacy concerns. Amazon responded to both.

Amazon says no one is viewing anything from the drones live, with onboard cameras and sensors used only for navigation and obstacle detection, operating independently.

As far as sound complaints go? Not really addressed.

The sound of their drone was compared by them to the noise created by a passing car, but they said they're always working to improve the experience.

"As long as they can then figure out how to make the drones a little quieter so it's not so pervasive? That would be really good," Gomez said.

According to Amazon, the drone delivery program created jobs, with 55 new positions at the Markham site.