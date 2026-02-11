Amazon to launch drone delivery service in south suburbs as soon as summer

Amazon will soon start using drones to deliver packages to some customers in Chicago's south suburbs as soon as this summer.

The company said the 83-pound Prime Air drones will take off from the Markham and Matteson fulfillment centers, and deliver packages to customers who select the option and live in an eight-mile radius, including Tinley Park, Harvey, and Flossmoor.

Some customers in Flossmoor, however, are not fond of the idea.

"I think it's highly problematic," said Vickie Battle.

"Some people might think, oh, the world is coming to an end!" said Michael Morrow.

"To have drones flying around with packages will go against basically a lot of the tree-lined streets and a lot of the peace that we enjoy here in Flossmoor," Battle said.

"We learned a lot of lessons in Detroit over the winter, operating in a northern climate," said Josh Brundage, Prime Air senior manager of Commercial Operations.

Brundage said the drones have already deployed in eight cities across the U.S. and that the drones will deliver items up to five pounds, smaller than a large shoebox, in less than two hours.

Prime members have to pay an extra $4.99 per order, and $9.99 for non-members.

As a drone attempts to make a delivery, Amazon said there will be pre-determined delivery points at customers' homes or apartments to know in advance if it's landing in your front yard, driveway, or even the customer's backyard.

"A lot of customers really, really like the backyard options because obviously it's much more protected," Brundage said.

There have been some problems reported, including one of the drones crashing into a Texas apartment building, causing smoke to plume from it, and prompting the fire department to respond.

"As we discover new things, we act quickly to make sure we close off any gaps or adjustments we need to make," Brundage said.

Amazon said safety is its priority, and the drones are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. Still, that doesn't mean customers like Battle are on board.

"If you're home with the children and all of a sudden a fever spikes, I could see it being a convenience. I would just hope there is another delivery option," she said.

Brundage said the two fulfillment centers will get 10 to 15 drones — each one does one flight per delivery and flies back during daylight hours only.

Amazon is hosting a meeting for the community next month.