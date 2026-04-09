Dolton interim fire chief Quention Curtis takes voluntary leave amid firefighter union's safety concerns

Dolton interim Fire Chief Quention "Q" Curtis is taking voluntary leave under pressure mounted from his own firefighters and the community.

In a letter to Dolton residents, Mayor Jason House said Curtis agreed to take voluntary leave from the department.

"This step is intended to allow our community the space to refocus, heal, and move forward together," House wrote. "During this leave, he is authorized to conclude ministerial duties to ensure no administrative tasks are left outstanding."

The move comes just days after the firefighters' union questioned his qualifications to lead the department.

The decorated firefighter served nearly 38 years as a Chicago firefighter, and responded to both Hurricane Katrina and Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He also founded the Black Fire Brigade, a nonprofit that trains African American kids to become emergency medical technicians and firefighters.

On Monday, members of IAFF Local 3766, the union representing Dolton firefighters, rallied in front of the village hall, calling for Curtis to be removed or step down.

The union said the chief isn't qualified for the job, claiming he lacks both the state-required training and education needed for the job. They filed a lawsuit last month challenging his qualifications.

Curtis defended himself at a heated village board meeting on Monday.

The village said Curtis has slashed monthly overtime spending by $30,000, and that's why the union is so upset.

"I'm not standing here being ridiculed for a certification," Curtis said. "I'm being ridiculed for oversight. Dolton Fire Department has never had oversight, and now they have oversight. This is what this is about."

IAFF Local 3766 President Adam Farej didn't respond to requests for an interview about Curtis' voluntary leave, but said in a statement: "Dolton residents deserve qualified and accountable leadership at the fire department."

House said Curtis' decision to take voluntary leave "in no way diminishes Chief Curtis's more than 40 years of dedicated service, leadership, and excellence in the fire service."

"His contributions to public safety and this community are both significant and respected," House added.

The union also raised concerns about the condition of their equipment and the safety concerns those conditions present.