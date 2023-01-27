Watch CBS News
Dog stuck inside bathroom wall rescued by Oak Park firefighters

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen local firefighters make all kinds of rescues, but this is a new one: A dog stuck inside a bathroom wall.

Oak Park Fire Department

The pup's dusty fur is seen poking out from the hole. 

Oak Park Fire Dept.

Oak Park firefighters had to break through the bathroom tile behind the toilet to get to the stranded pooch.

Oak Park Fire Department

Firefighters said the little pup, a miniature pinscher, belongs to a contractor who was doing some plumbing repairs upstairs when the dog fell through a hole in the floor. Firefighters said the little pup did not appear hurt,  just needed a bath.

Earlier this week, we were called to an apartment building on Austin Boulevard for a report of a dog trapped in a wall....

Posted by Oak Park Fire Department on Friday, January 27, 2023
First published on January 27, 2023 / 5:48 PM

