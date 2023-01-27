Dog stuck inside bathroom wall rescued by Oak Park firefighters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen local firefighters make all kinds of rescues, but this is a new one: A dog stuck inside a bathroom wall.
The pup's dusty fur is seen poking out from the hole.
Oak Park firefighters had to break through the bathroom tile behind the toilet to get to the stranded pooch.
Firefighters said the little pup, a miniature pinscher, belongs to a contractor who was doing some plumbing repairs upstairs when the dog fell through a hole in the floor. Firefighters said the little pup did not appear hurt, just needed a bath.
