Dog owners worried after man shoots, kills two dogs in Lakeview in what he says was fear for life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot two dogs on Tuesday in Lakeview – killing one – and police said he acted out of fear for his own safety and will not be charged or cited.

But dog owners living in the area where the incident happened are now worried.

CBS 2's Sara Machi talked Wednesday with the owners of the dogs who were shot. The dog's owner, Jacqui Michels told us it all happened in about 10 to 15 seconds on Tuesday afternoon.

Michels said the 53-year-old man came out the door of the building where he lives into the alley behind the 1000 block West George Street. She said the man walked past her property and fired several shots at the dogs in front of her garage.

The dogs were not on leashes as Michels took out the trash.

Police said as the man told them as he moved away from the dogs, they continued to advance toward him aggressively – and the man shot them in fear for his safety.

One dog did not survive. The other, named Oakley, is still awaiting surgery.

Oakley the dog Jacqui Michels

Neighbors say they were shocked when they heard about the shooting - and more surprised when they learned which dogs were involved.

"Those dogs are the nicest dogs I know. You know, they walk behind you. They sniff you. But they don't bark," said neighbor Ronnie Allen, "They're not aggressive."

Residents say the buildings in the area of Seminary Avenue and George Street are full of dogs. Some found out about the incident because of their pets.

"I took the dog out for a walk - and that's when I was met with some SWAT team members," said Ben Cully.

A Chicago Police SWAT team came to the scene after the incident. The SWAT team was on the scene for five hours – first identifying the man and then trying to make contact with him, and he was cooperative once they did so, police said.

The standoff caused alarm and panic in the surrounding neighborhood, with some picturing an active shooter situation.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned Tuesday that police initially called in the SWAT team – as well as the Bomb Squad – because they did not initially know the situation and could not identify where the shooter was. They knew he had run into the building, but needed access to identify him and find where he was in the building.

Ultimately, police said when they found the man, he told officers he had shot the dogs in fear for his life. The end of the story as of Tuesday night was that the man would not be charged of cited.

But on Wednesday, some were left with questions about their dogs' safety.

"I still have a very, you know, real fear of taking my dog outside and walking my own dog," said neighbor Leslie Balaz.

Balaz helped move one of the injured dogs after he was shot. On Wednesday, her face still showing marks left from when the scared animal bit her.

Now she says she can't avoid the junction of alleys where it all happened – as per the rules of her building.

"It is, in the lease required, for dog owners to come out this way," she said.

Balaz is unsure if she'll cross paths with the same man who shot the dog she worked to save.

"There are a lot of dogs in this building of all sizes, and knowing that I've encountered these dogs since I moved in here - and they've never been aggressive - makes me worry that this man would interpret my dogs' any type of behavior as aggressive - and be very quick to take action," Balaz said.

The property owners late Wednesday said they will be lifting the rule regarding pets, and now dog owners can go in and out of any entrances with their dogs rather than just the alley exit.

Police, again, said the man who shot the dogs won't face any charges. The man is a valid Concealed Carry License and Firearm Owners Identification Cardholder, police said.