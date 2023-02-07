SWAT team involved in standoff in Lakeview after man shoots two dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police SWAT team is involved in a standoff in the Lakeview neighborhood, after a man shot two dogs and ran into a nearby building.

Police said a woman was walking two dogs off leash, when her dogs followed a man into an alley, and he shot the dogs. Police did not know the dogs' condition.

A SWAT team then responded to the 1000 block of West George Street after that armed man went into a nearby apartment building.

Police tape was stretched across the street outside nearby Harriet Tubman Elementary School as SWAT teams focused on a dark brick apartment building.

An 8th grade student at Harriet Tubman said she was in science class when the school was placed on soft lockdown. She said her teacher shut the door, closed the windows, and everyone hid for about 30 minutes.

"We were scared that the shooter was going to come into the building," Olivia Alvarado said. "We just stayed quiet, and we were trying not to think about it."

Parents were able to safely take their kids home from school Tuesday afternoon.

Police remained on the scene of the standoff as of 4 p.m.