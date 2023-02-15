Watch CBS News
First dog brought to Chicago from Texas shelters gets forever home

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A happy update from PAWS Chicago.

The first of 33 dogs brought here from Texas shelters now has a forever home.

Dulce and Ducana, both 11 weeks old, were put up for adoption Tuesday after they spent a few days in a foster home to recover from an upper respiratory infection.

They quickly returned to PAWS Chicago and Ducana was adopted almost immediately.    

