Dogs from Houston area shelter on the way to PAWS Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers at PAWS Chicago are waiting for more than 30 dogs and puppies to arrive from Texas.

They'll arrive around 3 p.m.. this from a shelter damaged by a tornado. Many of the animals were inside a shelter near Houston, when a tornado ripped the roof off in a storm.

While easing overcrowding, this will allow rescue groups down there to focus on fostering the pets of those families working to repair their damaged homes.

The dogs will soon be ready for adoption. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 8:35 AM

