Mental illness documentary "No One Cares About Crazy People" screening in Chicago Saturday

The United States has long struggled with understanding and finding ways to help treat mental illness. A new documentary, which is screening Saturday in Chicago, examines the reality of living with mental illness in America.

Called "No One Cares About Crazy People," the documentary explores the stigma and structural failures in our mental health system. It's based on a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ron Powers and narrated by actor and Chicago-area native Bob Odenkirk.

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy wrote the music in the film.

Filmmaker Gail Freedman sat down with CBS News Chicago Friday morning to discuss her documentary, what she hopes audiences will take away from the film, and the surprises and lessons she learned during the process.

The screening is hosted by Columbia College and is being held at Film Row Cinema at 1104 South Wabash Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

The documentary also begins streaming in late May on Apple and Amazon.