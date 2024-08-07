Chicago's DNC organizers hosting virtual community impact meetings for residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — Virtual meetings will be held Wednesday night for residents who will be impacted by the Democratic National Convention.

During the meetings, organizers will break down everything from security perimeters to street closures.

Residents can register for the McCormick Place or the United Center Community Impact information Zoom session.

The DNC runs from August 19 through August 22.

These meetings come after neighbors who live near the United Center have said they're concerned about the effect of all the tight security restrictions and large crowds. Police and the Secret Service addressed just those concerns.

Secret Service, police response

In July, officials unveiled the security perimeters around both the United Center and McCormick Place during the DNC. The secure areas for the convention are divided into a vehicle-screening perimeter and a pedestrian-restricted perimeter.

Last month, the U.S. Secret Service, the Chicago Police Department, and other agencies walked around the stadium and handed out pamphlets to residents near the DNC action.

The pamphlets outline the security perimeters for the DNC at both McCormick Place and the United Center and explain how businesses and neighbors will be affected.

The law enforcement agencies also gave some insight on public safety protocols, road closures, and transportation information ahead of the convention.

Officials said they planned to reach out to about 1,000 residents and businesses and will continue reaching out ahead of the DNC. They're also working with the nearby hospital district, and ensuring traffic will be under control during the convention.

New Damen Green Line opens near United Center

The new Damen Green Line station has opened as a brand-new gateway to Chicago's West Side—and just in time for the Democratic National Convention coming up later this month.

The station on the Lake Street branch of the Chicago Transit Authority line opened last week, just a couple of blocks from the United Center. It fills a mile-and-a-half-long service gap that has been in place since the original Damen station closed more than 75 years ago.

The goal of the station is to accommodate large crowds near the United Center.